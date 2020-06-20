Abu Dhabi: Another 388 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 44,533, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.
One more death from COVID-19 related complications was confirmed as well, taking the country’s death toll to 301.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 758 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking the number of total recovered patients up to 31,754.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 34,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.
It expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.