Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Wednesday reported the detection of 388 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 1,024,845 and keeping the fatality tally at 2,342.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, a total of 405 patients have made full recovery, pushing the overall recoveries to 1,004,169.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 214,244 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.