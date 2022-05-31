Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Tuesday reported the detection of 381 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 908,205.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, No new COVID-19 fatalities has been reported, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,305. A total of 389 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered, taking the overall recoveries to 891,844.
The newly revealed infections were detected after conducting 205,134 PCR tests over the past 24 hours across the country.
The ministry wished patients a speedy recovery and urged the public to continue to cooperate with health authorities and abide by precautionary measures to ensure the safety and protection of the public.