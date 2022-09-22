Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday reported the detection of 372 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 1,024,457 and keeping the fatality tally at 2,342.
The newly detected coronavirus cases were identified after conducting 233,095 PCR tests across the country.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, 353 patients have fully recovered, shooting up the overall recoveries to 1,003,764
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urged community members to cooperate with health authorities and abide by precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and public health.