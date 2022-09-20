Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has confirmed the detection of 370 new coronavirus cases after conducting 202,967 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the UAE to 1,023,719.
According to its latest updates, the ministry said no COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, keeping the death toll at 2,342.
An additional 360 infected patients have fully recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,003,086.
The ministry stressed that it will continue to expand the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.