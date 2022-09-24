Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Wednesday reported the detection of 368 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 1,025,213.
One fatality has been reported during the 24 past hours, taking the death toll to 2,343, according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
A total 412 infected patients have fully recovered, shooting up the overall recoveries to 1,004,581. The newly detected infections were revealed after 221,085 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of the ministry’s plan to expand the scope of screenings.
The ministry offered its condolences to the deceased’s family and wished patients speedy recovery and urged community members to cooperate with health authorities and continue to abide to precautionary measures to ensure the public safety and every one’s health.