Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced the detection of 367 new cases of COVID-19 with no deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 887,382 and keeping fatality tally at 2,302.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, 816 patients have made full recovery, pushing overall recoveries to 857,206.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 304,600 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.