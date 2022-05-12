Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday reported the detection of 364 new cases of COVID-19 with no deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 901,440 and keeping the fatality tally at 2,302.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, a total of 252 patients have made full recovery, pushing overall recoveries to 885,287.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 268,888 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.