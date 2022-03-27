Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday announced the detection of 315 new cases of COVID-19 with no deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 890,108 and keeping the fatality tally at 2,302.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, a total of 850 patients have made full recovery, pushing overall recoveries to 864,414.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 312,548 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.