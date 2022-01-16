Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported the detection of 3,067 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 805,248, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
Three more COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll at 2,191. A total of 1,055 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 760,268.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 385,950 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.