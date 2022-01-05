Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 2,708 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases in the country to 774,897, according to the latest update on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that no deaths have been reported, keeping the death toll at 2,170. Total 743 patients have made full recovery, shooting up the overall recoveries to 749,254.
The newly detected infections were identified after the ministry conducting 469,028 PCR tests across the country, as part of the ministry’s plan to broaden its scoop of tests.
The ministry wished patients a speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and continue abiding by precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, wearing mask and sanitisation to ensure public health and everyone’s safety.