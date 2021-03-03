Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Wednesday announced the detection 2,692 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections in the country to 399,463.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 218,351 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The virus has also claimed 16 more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 1,269.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 1,589 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 385,587 of total recovered patients, leaving 12,607 active cases under treatment across the country.