Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 265 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 898,310, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.
No new COVID-19 fatalities have been reported, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,302. A total of 368 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 881,516.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 232,493 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.