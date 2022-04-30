Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported the detection of 261 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 898,571, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.
No new COVID-19 fatalities have been reported, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,302. A total of 315COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 881,831.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 254,436 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.