Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 2,556 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 764,493, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.
One more COVID-19 fatality has been reported, taking the country’s death toll at 2,165. A total of 908 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 745,963.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 463,616 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.