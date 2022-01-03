Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported the detection of 2,515 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 769,608, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.
One more COVID-19 fatality has been reported, taking the country’s death toll at 2,169. A total of 862 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 747,715.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 371,384 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.