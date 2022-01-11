Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported the detection of 2,511 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 790,698, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.
Three more COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll at 2,177. A total of 795 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 754,688.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 292,415 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.