Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 2,369 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, shooting up the total number of infections to 833,201, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Wednesday.
Four more COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll at 2,228. A total of 1,201 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 771,624.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 500,146 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.