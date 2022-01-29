Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 2,355 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths on Saturday, taking the total infections in the country to 840,739 and grand fatalities to 2,239.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention , as many as 1,129 infected people have made full recovery, raising the total recoveries to 775,172.
The newly detected cases were identified after 485,322 PCR tests were conducted across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a swift recovery, urging the public to cooperate with relevant health bodies and continue to abide by precautionary measures for everyone’s safety.