Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported a significant increase in the daily COVID-19 infections with 2,234 confirmed cases detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 757,145, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Wednesday.
No new COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,160. A total of 775 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 743,340.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 448,050 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.