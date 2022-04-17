Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced the detection of 201 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 895,467, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Sunday.
No new COVID-19 fatalities have been reported, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,302. A total of 385 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 877,278.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.