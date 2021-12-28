Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 1,846 confirmed cases detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 754,911, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.
One new COVID-19 fatality has been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll at 2,160. A total of 632 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 742,565.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 431,482 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.