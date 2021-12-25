Abu Dhabi: As many as 1,621 have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 749,530, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.
One new COVID-19 patient has succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the country’s death toll to 2,156. A total of 585 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 740,707.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 339,500 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.