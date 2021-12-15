Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 148 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 743,152, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Wednesday.
No new COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,151. A total of 92 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 738,141.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 340,100 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.