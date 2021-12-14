Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported the detection of 110 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 743,004, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.
No new COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,151. A total of 82 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 738,049.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 321,306 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.