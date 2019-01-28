The top-down approach to funding and policy support offered by the UAE government is not lost on healthcare service providers, and those benefits are felt throughout the economy. “We are fortunate that we are in a country that has a robust healthcare governance system in place, ensuring patient safety, which is key to the success of a healthcare provider,” says Taher Shams, Managing Director of Zulekha Hospitals.“With high-quality care becoming accessible easily, residents avoid travelling out for treatments. The UAE thus becomes a preferred hub for quality critical care.”