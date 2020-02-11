Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) launched the UAE Healthy Future Study in Dubai on February 6.

The long-term study aims to recruit a total of 20,000 participants next year, in order to support NYUAD’s Public Health Research Center to determine the causes of common chronic diseases in Emiratis across the UAE.

Commenting on the launch of the study in Dubai, His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA said in his opening speech that there is no limit to the value and importance of scientific research, for it represents precise statistical data for the health of nations and marks the map of diseases.

He added that the authority is proud to have a main role in the UAE Healthy Future Study and is proud of being a strategic partner with NYUAD in the recruitment process through Latifa Hospital and Dubai Blood Donation Center to gather health and scientific data on UAE citizens.

NYUAD Provost Fabio Piano commented: “The UAE Healthy Future Study is a prospective cohort study that aims to provide critical data and scientific knowledge towards health and wellness for the future of the UAE. It’s a present from this generation to future generations.”

During the event, a new recruitment clinic for the study at DHA’s Dubai Blood Donation Center in Latifa Women and Children Hospital, was also announced.

The opening of the new recruitment clinic follows a MoU signing between DHA and NYUAD in June 2019 establishing the collaboration on the study.

The UAE Healthy Future Study seeks to determine how the health of 20,000 UAE nationals, aged 18-40, is affected by their lifestyle, environment, and genes, specifically looking at risk factors for obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, including genetic, microbial and biochemical factors. Participants will be recruited from multiple sites including health care facilities, universities, major employers and by using mobile clinics.