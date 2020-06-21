Picture for illustrative purposes: all health facilities reopen suspended services. Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced the gradual resumption of all suspended health services across its health faciltiies with effect from June 21. Keeping in mind the preventive health protcols in place in times of the pandemic, the health minsitry has also issued an organisational guidelines for hospital services.

Dr Kalthoum Al Balushi, Director of the Hospitals Department, underlined that the decision on the resumption of the work was made after having taken the necessary preparations and precautions, including enhancing the operational readiness, resources capacity supported with policies, procedures, and an organisation guide, with taking utmost precautions to maintain the safety and prevent infection of patients and medical cadres.

Meeting patient needs

Hospitals will be allowed to perform scheduled surgeries of an urgent medical condition according to certain conditions, in order to meet the patient’s needs. A number of specialised hospital services will resume again with the strict commitment to the preventive measures, however, the plastic surgery will remain suspended in all hospitals, except in urgent medical conditions.

Based on the approved procedures and controls, the services of outpatient clinics will be restored in morning and evening shifts with a strict scheduling system where those with confirmed appointments will be allowed to consult at the OPD clinic.

The list of the resumed services includes; cardiology, pediatric, general surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, orthopedics, mental health services including psychiatric and social consultations and rehabilitation programs for addiction patients, and other psychiatric and community psychiatry departments that serve different age groups such as adults, the elderly, children and, adolescents, while the ENT department (ear, nose, and throat) will continue to provide services for emergency cases.

Dr Al Balushi reiterated the full readiness of medical, nursing, and technical cadres to receive patients and to provide them with healthcare services according to approved standards, while the virtual and telemedicine services in all medical, nursing and supporting specialties will remain in place.