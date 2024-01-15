Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Monday announced the death of a 35-year-old Palestinian cancer patient who had arrived from the Gaza Strip. The patient was in a critical condition and in an advanced stage of cancer.
The Ministry expressed its heartfelt condolences to the patient’s family.
Upon her arrival in the country, the patient, who was dealing with several complications, was immediately transferred to a specialised health facility for treatment. Despite the efforts to improve her condition, her health deteriorated, leading to her death.
MoHAP reaffirmed its commitment to delivering top-tier health care services to all patients who seek medical assistance in the country. MoHAP noted that it upholds the highest standards in health care, catering to a diverse range of medical cases, from moderate to critical conditions.