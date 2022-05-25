Abu Dhabi: UAE health authorities are currently studying and evaluating the situation after the detection of the first case of monkeypox in the country, in order to ensure their preparedness to deal with any emerging situation.
All sectors, in coordination and cooperation with competent authorities, are continuously evaluating and examining the epidemiological situation, both locally and globally, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said during its media briefing today.
The UAE achieved great milestones in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably providing free and safe vaccines to all community members, with 97 per cent of the total population immunised, contributing to significantly reducing the rate of daily infections and minimising deaths.
UAE health authorities have urged community members to continue to abide by all the preventive measures that have been put in place. It highlighted the importance of maintaining social distancing and continuous sanitisation as well as other preventive measures.
The media briefing will no longer be transmitted routinely, but only under exceptional circumstances, according to the latest epidemiological situation.