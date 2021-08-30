Abu Dhabi: The PCR test to detect COVID-19 infection will now cost Dh50 per person across all medical facilities in the country, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority announced on Monday.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention instructions, the cost of PCR test will be reduced and set at Dh50 across all medical facilities, while obliging all health centers and laboratories to give the results within 24 hours of conducting the test.
The decision will be effective as of August 31, 2021.
The ministry said it will monitor the compliance of health facilities with the decision and will also work with all competent health authorities to ensure that all test services are provided in accordance with the specified controls.