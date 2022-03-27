Sharjah: Friends of Arthritis Patients Association (FOAP) at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah successfully concluded on Saturday the activities of the ninth annual charitable marathon, which took place under the theme ‘Taking action is all in your hands’.
FOAP awarded the winners of the first three places in the marathon, which included more than 2,000 runners of different ages and nationalities. A number of sports figures, doctors, and health specialists also took part in the event, which was held along Al Mamzar Beach.
The activities of the marathon were attended by Waheeda Abdel Aziz, Head of FOAP; Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Executive Director of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); and Ahmed Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club.
The event also featured various activities, including a live show of self-defence sports and a rowing race.
Waheeda Abdel Aziz expressed happiness at the participation of community members in FOAP’s annual charitable marathon, which comes in line with the vision and directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi – Wife of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah – and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, on the need to launch campaigns and programmes to educate community members on ways to prevent arthritis and provide support to patients.
She said such events would help enhance Sharjah’s efforts to consolidate healthy lifestyles as a daily practice to prevent arthritis and other chronic diseases.
The Head of the FOAP honoured the winners at the end of the marathon. This year’s marathon featured a new category, namely ‘doctors and specialists’ category, in order to bring doctors and patients closer and benefit from their views and advice. The marathon also included five stages for five categories, according to their ages and motor abilities.