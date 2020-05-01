(For illustrative purposes only) Medical staff wearing protective equipment take patients to be tested at a clinic in UAE. Image Credit: REUTERS

Abu Dhabi: Another 557 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 13,038, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.

Deaths

Six more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 111.

According to the ministry, the deceased, who are of various nationalities, suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with the coronavirus, which resulted in complications that led to their death.

Recoveries

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 114 COVID-19 patients after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 2,543 of total recovered patients.

New tests conducted

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 26,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

It expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

Numbers today

Total numbers for Friday 1 May

New cases: 557

Deaths: 6