Sharjah: The 24-hour ‘Relay for Life’ cancer fundraiser will return to Sharjah for its third edition on December 10 at Kshisha Park in Al Rahmaniyah area at 4pm.
Organised by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) in collaboration with the American Cancer Society, the initiative, said to be “the largest cancer fundraising event in the world”, assists patients and their families at all stages of overcoming the condition. The fundraiser also serves to create awareness and serves as a support community for all involved in defeating the disease.
Relayers are encouraged to pledge their support by registering on the event website to get involved and for all those around the world that want to support now or any other time in the year, they can find a donations link on the website too. Each and every registration will directly help change the lives of cancer patients, survivors, as well as caregivers as all proceeds go towards them.
Aisha Al Mulla, director of FOCP, said: “At FOCP we are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of cancer patients, survivors, care-givers and supporters as well as advocating to raise awareness about this cause and we believe this will be our biggest Relay for Life to date. This is a chance for everybody in the UAE, as well as around the globe, to join our community and get involved to support people who are battling cancer.”
She added: “This fundraising event enables people to give their support whether they attend in person or engage remotely which makes it accessible and our goals all that more achievable.”
The first Relay for Life was organised in the US in 1985 by colorectal surgeon Dr Gordy Klatt who raised $27,000 for his local cancer charity. Since then the event has been adopted by the American Cancer Society.