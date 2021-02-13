Abu Dhabi: Two young men who shared a video clip of mingling in public despite a positive COVID-19 result have been detained by authorities in Abu Dhabi.
In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution said that the clip showed one of the men holding up a positive COVID-19 result, then going on to visit public spaces. The man was therefore detained for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures, along with another man who filmed the first. The Prosecution said it monitored the clip on social media platforms, identified the defendants and issued a detention order. The men have been detained pending further investigation.
Strict action
Strict action will be taken against any who are found endangering public health and violating COVID-19 precautions, the Prosecution has said. It added that every individual is responsible for protecting and safeguarding public health. In case one tests positive for COVID-19, he or she must follow all protocols set out by health and enforcement authorities.
Article 33 of Federal Law No 14 of 2014 regarding the Control of Diseases sets out guidelines for people who are diagnosed with specific diseases, and the preventive measures and restrictions are applicable on people who test positive for COVID-19. Article 38 of the Federal Law No 14 of 2014 also orders jail time for violators, and a fine ranging from Dh10,000 to Dh50,000.
Furthermore, Article 348 of the Federal Penal Code stipulates jail time and a fine, or either of these two penalties, for anyone who intentionally commits an act that endangers people’s lives, health, security, or freedoms. If the act results in any kind of harm, the penalty must include detention.