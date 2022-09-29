Did you know that nearly half of adults with high blood pressure are women and many don’t know their blood pressure is high?
Although gender doesn’t determine risk, health events throughout a woman’s life – from pregnancy to menopause – can increase the chance of developing high blood pressure.
Uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to a variety of health threats, including heart attack, vision loss, heart failure, kidney disease/failure and stroke. That’s why high blood pressure is known as the silent killer.
Monitoring your blood pressure at home is an important step in managing high blood pressure. Not only does home monitoring help you keep tabs on your blood pressure but it can alert your doctor to potential health issues related to high blood pressure.
A good blood pressure monitor can be purchased at most pharmacies, medical supply stores and online. Trister is one of the leading trusted brands of blood pressure monitors that are clinically validated and available at all leading pharmacies in the UAE.
Jairaj Marath
Trister TS 305BM is the ideal good-for-all fully automatic blood pressure monitor. It’s easy to use, with important features of detecting irregular heart beat and test result interpretation with the use of colour bars placed on the monitor. It is also used in clinics by doctors and nurses.
Ask the pharmacist for a demo and you will find it to be your perfect partner for blood pressure monitoring.
Doctors recommend home monitoring for all people with high blood pressure. Regular blood pressure readings will help your healthcare provider determine whether treatments are working.
Measure blood pressure at the same time every day – morning and late afternoon.
If you have high blood pressure, the good news is you can make lifestyle changes to help lower your BP and enhance your quality of life. Team up with your family doctor who can guide you with a range of resources to help keep your heart healthy through blood pressure monitoring, diet, lifestyle and more.