Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC), in collaboration with Ferjan Dubai and Al Khawaneej Walk, will hold ‘Al Khawaneej Treasure Hunt’ competition at the greenhouse-inspired community mall today, June 3.
The event is designed to conclude the celebration of the International Day of Families which was observed on May 15. It will include the participation of more than 20 families, 100 family members and 15 volunteers, the organisers said.
Familial bonds
The competition comes as part of DFWAC’s continuous efforts to emphasise the significance of familial bonds and interconnectedness. It aims to engage families in Al Khawaneej Walk’s fun and interactive setting, encouraging them to cultivate and nurture their relationships.
Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, acting director general of DFWAC, stated that the Al Khawaneej Treasure Hunt is intended to highlight the importance of healthy family relationships built on trust and responsibility, especially towards children. It also encourages family members to fulfill their assigned roles effectively, thereby reinforcing familial bonds.
Community-driven initiative
Ferjan Dubai CEO, Alia Al Shamlan, highlighted the importance of active participation in community-driven initiatives, particularly those focusing on families. She said that the cooperation with DFWAC reaffirms the necessity of amplifying an active and influential presence in all community-centric initiatives and events.”
The treasure hunt will challenge participants with various puzzles themed around the family and community. Hints will revolve around themes of identity, appreciation, time together, love, communication, and bonding, allowing families to unlock the game and end their fun day with prize distribution and a family movie night at Roxy Cinemas.