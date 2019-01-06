So someone with low testosterone levels but none of the associated conditions may not be advised to make many dietary changes, but because low testosterone is associated with obesity and diabetes, patients with these conditions can benefit from weight loss through exercise and calorie restriction. Losing 10 per cent of your body weight has been shown to slow the progress of diabetes, for example. Sleep apnea may also improve with weight loss, while calorie-deficit balanced diets, supplemented by adequate micronutrients, exercise, adequate sleep and lowered stress can certainly combat obesity.