We run our AC systems nearly year-round, so it’s no surprise that they accumulate and spread microscopic problems along the way. The more we breathe the unclean air coming out of our AC the more our health is at risk.
According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) there are two to five times more air pollutants indoors than outdoors.
Your AC system can be the perfect breeding environment for several contaminants such as dust, mould and bacteria that spread around your indoor space contributing to common health risks such as allergies, respiratory issues and constant fatigue. Research has also shown that the number of children under five years of age with asthma surged by 160 per cent in the past few years.
“Air filters and dehumidifiers are considered a necessity nowadays to maintain adequate indoor air quality, however Gulf residents need to address the root cause of the problem, which is the complete AC system and ducting,” says Hisham Jaber, Co-founder of www.thehealthyhome.me.
The Healthy Home has developed a Pure Air treatment to help improve indoor environment and reduce allergy triggers. It has successfully completed the service at 18,000 homes in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. “Residents need to regularly opt for full AC cleaning and disinfection by certified companies rather than counting on a simple filter and grill cleaning by building or villa maintenance teams,” Jaber adds.
The Healthy Home’s Pure Air AC duct cleaning and sanitisation treatment introduced a seven-step process to AC duct cleaning service that covers the full AC system and uses safe disinfection products to eliminate 99.9 per cent of dust, bacteria, viruses, fungi and spores that can cause allergies and other respiratory illnesses while making your AC system run more efficiently resulting in decreased energy consumption.