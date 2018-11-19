Universal Children’s Day offers each of us an inspirational entry-point to advocate, promote and celebrate children’s rights with dialogues and actions that will build a better world for the next generation.
The Al Jalila Foundation’s Farah programme aims to spread joy to sick children. The public will have an opportunity to donate and help children in need.
Farah, which means happiness in Arabic, is the foundation’s paediatric programme, which provides life-saving treatment, funds and cutting-edge research, offering hope to countless children and their families.
Through Farah, Al Jalila is able to provide assistance to children suffering from heart disease, cancer and other chronic illnesses. Children today can benefit from great discoveries in medicine such as vaccines, which have wiped out entire diseases.
To find out more or to make a donation, visit www.aljalilafoundation.ae