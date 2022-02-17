Dubai: Residents of the UAE can now get their sick leave applications and medical reports, requiring attestation by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP), online through the Emirates Health Services app #Godigital or #eHealth_Services_2022. For a service fee of Dh50, the sick leave attestation of five days or less is done within an hour.
For sick leave certificates of longer duration, exceeding five days, an approval from a medical committee is required. It is done within five working days.
MOHAP has announced that everything from uploading the leave application for attestation to reviewing results by the medical committee in case of long leaves and payment for attestation services can be done a the click of a button. Residents desiring to use the smart service need to register at the MoHaP website and create an account.
Document specifications
For sick leave of five days or less, upload the original sick leave certificate for attestation and a copy of the Emirates ID of the applicant.
For sick leave of five days to a month, pay the sick leave attestation fee Dh 50 via the smart payment gateway, submit the original sick leave certificate and a copy of the Emirates ID of the applicant
For sick leave exceeding one month, that requires the approval of a medical committee, reciept of paid attestation fee issued by MoHaP in the first stage is needed.
The smart application already has over 41,923 registered users and nearly 156,612 sick leave applications have been handled via the digital app.
For any additional information residents can call the MoHaP toll free number 80011111 or send an email to info@mohap.gov.ae