Pritvik needs a transplant but his donor match dad was stranded abroad and his parents couldn't afford treatment Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has come to the aid of an exceptional 15-year-old Indian student of Dubai College who requires urgent dialysis and a kidney transplant.

Pritvik Sinhadc’s lifelong renal failure reached end stage on May 31 when he was admitted to hospital, but his father Bhaskar Sinha – who is of the same blood type and could be a potential donor – was stranded outside the country due to coronavirus flight restrictions.

Compounding the family’s woes was the fact that the coronavirus pandemic had also hit their respective work and business incomes hard.

Pritvik reacts to letter from Sheikh Mohammed Supplied

Dad Bhaskar, who worked overseas in oil and gas, had to quit to pay attention to Pritvik’s condition, and mum Indira Dharchaudhuri’s media consultancy firm in Dubai slowed down meaning neither could afford the continual treatment of Pritvik, which could stretch into the millions.

However, not only was Bhaskar allowed to return to the UAE, but also on Tuesday – after the invention of a friend’s Samuel Burnett and Isabel Pintado who appealed to the Al Jalila Foundation - Pritvik received a letter from Sheikh Mohammed, which came with flowers and a iPad.

The letter read, “To my dear Pritvik, this is a small gesture from me to you to remind you that you are at home here and that you are in safe hands and that I will pray to God to keep you in good health and safe… keep smiling little warrior. Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

Pritvik’s mum Indira told Gulf News, “We were losing Pritvik and weren’t getting anywhere, all doors were closing to us and the coronavirus situation was making things worse, it was such a tension, but then Sheikh Mohammed came as an angel and ensured that he would take care of his case. I am speechless and so thankful to everyone involved – especially Her Highness Sheikha Wafa Bint Hasher Al Maktoum for coordinating everything with the Al Jalila Foundation. Without this intervention he wouldn’t have survived.”

The letter from Sheikh Mohammed to Pritvik Image Credit: Supplied

Pritvik, who happens to be a World Science Scholar, one of 75 exceptional mathematicians under the age of 18 in the world and the only one in the region, said, “I am speechless and touched by the magnanimity shown by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. I want to thank him from the core of my heart. I have come to know that he has been a pillar of support throughout my health crisis, which is an absolute honour.

“Once I get my kidney transplant done, this new lease of life would help me continue to be a significant part of the UAE’s rise to its leadership role in the field of science, mathematics and technology, perhaps to further the UAE’s space programme, which is my dream.”

Pritvik’s dad Bhaskar said, “I think my son will now survive thanks to His Highness. Leaving my job in another country during COVID-19 was a big risk for me and my family but his life was at stake and I couldn’t think of anything else. The last few weeks have been a nightmare. But when I got to know that His Highness has come to know about Pritvik’s critical health, I was confident he wouldn’t let my son die. He has so much to give and His Highness has ensured that Pritvik will get the best medical treatment.

“I shall forever be indebted to His Highness for his generosity in this trying time. I now request everyone to pray that my kidney matches Pritvik’s and he doesn’t have to wait for a cadaver donor.”