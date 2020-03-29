The smart health card is a pan-GCC initiative which will have all the details of a person’s health status — the diseases he or she has, immunisation, medical and diagnostic records. Gulf News archives Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirati and GCC citizens as well as UAE expatirates can now renew the health card issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in 7 minutes through smart applications. The health card issuance and renewal servcice is available at 23 health facilities in six emirates, including 10 hospitals as well as on MoHAP E-services and typing centres as well,

This smart service is in line the Cabinet Resolution No. 18 of 2013, which linked the provision of health services to the health card. The service is provided by MoHAP’s Health Registration Department and it enables health cardholders to obtain medical services at any of MoHAP’s health facilities. The people of determination are also entitled to obtain this service free of charge through health registration outlets in medical areas after attaching the necessary documents including a medical report issued and approved by a government hospital, a valid passport, ID and a residence permit.

This comes as part of the ministry’s keenness to provide health care services to the people of determination in a simple and easy way, commensurate with their circumstances and to integrate them into society optimally.

The issuance of a health card is linked to a valid ID which may replace the health card. The card validity for Emiratis and GCC citizens is four years and one-year renewable for non-citizens.

Enhancing Smart Services

A health ministry spokesperson explained that activating such services was part of the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the country to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

The ministry added: “We are in the process of further promoting our electronic channels to have easy access to our services after the temporary closure of some of customer happiness centers.”

“The provision of these services is aligned with the government’s trends in terms of the smart transformation of services and making them available to customers. This would help improve the governmental performance of institutions and enhance the customer’s confidence,” said the health ministry.

“These services are part of our endeavors to provide comprehensive and innovative health services, at all levels, and to foster the use of smart services and make them available to our customers. This would help improve the performance of government institutions and enhance the confidence of the customer. We continue to develop our services and to actively participate in developing policies and strategies, as well as to align with the qualitative transformations of the country and the aspirations of the wise leadership in terms of exploring the future and enhancing the vision of the UAE to be among the world’s best governments 2021,” the health ministry spokeperson said

The health ministry futher underlined its keenness to streamline the provision of health services in general and to the people of determination particularly. This ensures that customers have access to easy, simplified, efficient and transparent government services around the clock that meet needs and expectations.

What can be applied throuh the health ministry website?

You can apply for the following services through MoHAP’s website and smart application

Health Card Issuance Service https://bit.ly/2UiYnzs

Health Card Renewal Service https://bit.ly/3901l16

Issuing a health card for people of determination: https://bit.ly/2WlFWge

Steps for issuance and renewal of health card

Those who are willing to apply for a new health card can submit the applications through the smart service in a typing centre or through the electronic service for individual users, service provision centers in health registration centers, or companies registered in the system. The categories available are (citizen, GCC, expatriate, and people of determination).