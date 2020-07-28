Racquet Science Academy (RSA) is a sport training academy offering specialised coaching in racquet-based sports (table tennis, tennis and badminton) for both children and adults. Founded by a sports enthusiast, the idea of a sports academy specialising in racquet-based sports was born with the aim to promote physical health and well-being in the UAE. RSA has multiple centers across Dubai which provides a unique sporting experience for both children and adults.
Sports is the need of the hour
Given our technology loaded lives when most children are hooked on screens and growing obesity levels are a reason to worry, sports is the need of the hour. Studies have shown that racquet-based sports rank above others as they improve eye-hand coordination and also require both complex physical movements and quick strategic thinking. RSA offers the right platform for picking up a racquet sport which can be played throughout the year, says co-founder Shirani Basheer.
The ultimate coaching destination
Our internationally certified coaches and state-of-the-art facilities is geared to provide the best coaching experience, says Basheer. "Our coaches conduct detailed assessments and our training programs are designed to suit everyone from beginner to advanced players. RSA also conducts regular training camps (summer, winter and spring camps) and is in the process of expanding our presence in other emirates as well."
RSA Coaching Centers
Table Tennis – Karama and JLT
Badminton - Al Twar
Tennis - Al Barsha
For further details please visit racquetscience.club or contact 050-5352950.
