Prime Medical Center at Al Barsha delivers world-class expertise from among the best doctors in the neighbourhood. Right from consultation and diagnosis, to testing and treatment to delivering medications from an in-built pharmacy, it’s proven to be a premium, one-stop service provider.

Its’ close proximity to Emaar Business Park Zone, Greens and its short distance from the Internet City Metro Station makes it easy for people to visit. There is also shorter waiting time when you arrive (but of course, after you fix an appointment). It’s also reassuring to have medical assistance within reach in times of immediate need.

One-stop destination, diverse services

Perhaps the most striking feature of the clinic is the vast portfolio of medical services that it offers across departments ranging from Pediatrics and Orthopedics to Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, General Practice, ENT and many more.

It is equipped with a full-fledged lab, Radiology department and Cardio testing featuring the highly advanced Echo Test for quicker, accurate results, unlike conventional tests. The advanced, modern dental department at Prime Medical Center in Al Barsha is also one of the largest of its kind across the Prime Healthcare Group.

Apart from state-of-the-art medical technology, what gives Prime Medical Center at Al Barsha a decisive edge is that it has some of the best medical minds working here. There are experienced doctors and healthcare professionals with globally proven expertise over the years. This build confidence in patients.

Highest level of quality Care

Prime Medical Center treats every patient with care while conforming to global standards of quality hygiene, where every member of the staff from the nurses to doctors, are fully trained in following safety measures while ensuring that they wear appropriate gear from masks to gloves, during medical assessments and treatments.

All medical wear and tools are designed for one-time use and immediately disposed-off post-treatment, to prevent transmission of any infection. Care has been taken to follow a sufficient degree of social distance, while also ensuring that every corner of the hospital or clinic is equipped with hand sanitisers to guarantee maximum cleanliness. It all adds up to the saying that out here, you are always in Prime Health!

To know more, book an appointment on 047070980