Dubai: Over 60,000 babies have been born at Thumbay Hospital in Ajman since its inception 17 years ago in 2002, it was announced in a special ceremony on Wednesday.

The figure is a record breaking number for the healthcare group.

Approximately 58 per cent of those babies were girls and 42 per cent were boys.

Dr Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Court, Ajman was a chief guest at the ceremony, which was presided by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group. Other prominent attendees included Akbar Moideen Thumbay - Vice President and Mohammad Abufara, Chief Operating Officer of the Hospital as well as many of the children who were born at the hospital.

The hospital presented healthcare service vouchers worth Dh5,000 each to the first five children born at the hospital.