Iron’s role in the proper functioning of blood cannot be understated – the mineral helps transport oxygen around the body and lean beef and poultry is a good source of both iron and vitamin B12 for mums and their newborns, Menon says. Women who’ve just given birth may report low levels of iron and even anaemia because they need more blood for their baby’s growth, Aoun explains. “Anaemia can make you feel lethargic, so boost iron stores by eating a diet rich in dark-green leafy vegetables, such as spinach, watercress, chard and curly kale, plus beans, nuts, meat, apricots and prunes. Whether you eat meat or go vegetarian through sources such as tofu and beans, 15mg of iron a day should be your goal.”