Thermal screen used at world's busiest airport by international passengers

Visitors at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Passengers arriving at Dubai Airports go through a full, non-intrusive thermal imaging as part of strict measures to screen people for coronavirus.

Passengers from known high-infection areas are screened twice.

When necessary, medical check-ups are conducted on passengers as part of the protocol to prevent the spread of coronavirus “COVID-19” in the country.

A video shared by Dubai Media Office on its official Twitter account states that Dubai Health Authority (DHA) staff are present at the airport 24/7 to follow a strict screening protocol and conduct tests on site, when needed.

UAE hospitals are also fully prepared to handle confirmed cases.

The UAE has not closed schools and colleges in the country, though kindergartens had been shut for 2 weeks (from Sunday, March 1).

On Saturday, the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the closure of nurseries and the suspension of all activities meant for students as a precautionary measure to protect them.