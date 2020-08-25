Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently launched an e-service to dispose of expired and unusable medical and pharmaceutical products, including controlled and uncontrolled medicines, in a proper way and as medical waste.
The service is accessible round the clock through smartphones, where the owners and employees of health and pharmaceutical institutions can submit the form, and with the possibility of saving all records and documents.
Smart transformation
Dr. Hessa Ali Mubarak, Director of Health Empowerment and Compliance Department, said the service comes within the framework of the smart and E-transformation of regulatory and supervisory services on health facilities and pharmacies. "This would help bolster MoHAP’s strategy to provide fair, comprehensive, and innovative health care services as per international standards, through sophisticated and integrated health legislation that entrenches the development of distinctive services for the health sector.
Drug categories
“The service includes 5 categories, including uncontrolled medicines that are imported by a local agent, the controlled medicines of the second group listed in the Ministry’s resolution No. 888 of 2016, which are traded and imported by a local agent and distributed to licensed pharmacies and medical warehouses, medicines and drugs that are imported by MoHAP’s licensed warehouses according to a purchase order by public or private hospitals, all the pharmaceutical raw materials, drugs medicines and nutritional supplements that are prescribed by medical prescription,” Dr. Mubarak said.
The service comes as part of a host of e-services to enhance innovate smart solutions, as well as to commit to implement quality systems and contribute to developing programmes and plans tailored to boost the efficiency of the health system.