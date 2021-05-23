An Aster Hospital & Clinic drive through COVID-19 test centre. The procedure takes less than 10 minutes. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: With the ongoing pandemic, the nose swab coronavirus PCR test has been the most accurate and reliable test for diagnosing COVID-19. To make the service easily accessible, Aster Cedars Hospital in Jebel Ali, Dubai and Aster Clinic, Ajman have launched drive through testing facilities.

The procedure takes less than 10 minutes, to undergo the test without leaving the car. The facilities conduct around 200 tests per day; test results will be available in 24 hours

Test in 10 minutes, 200 tests per day done

The two drive-through test centres have been set up keeping the convenience and safety of visitors in mind. People can get their nose swabs without leaving their car to enter the facility. The whole process from registration to swab collection is done in less than 10 minutes. The drive through centres are structured to avoid waiting time and with a capacity to conduct around 200 tests per day at Aster Clinic, Ajman and around 100 tests per day at Aster Cedars Hospital, Jebel Ali.

Systematic procedure

Upon arrival at the drive-in centre, visitors will receive a UHID number via the QR code scanner placed at the entrance. After this, visitors will have to present their Emirates ID or passport at the drive-in counter and make the payment. They will then need to drive to the next counter for the sample collection. Samples are collected by medical professionals in PPE kits to make sure the visitors are completely protected. With no prior appointments required, this test can be availed at Aster Cedars Hospital, Jebel Ali and Aster Clinic, Ajman everyday from 8am-8pm. The test results are automatically sent via SMS and email within 24 hours.